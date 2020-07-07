Ernest Bartlett

KENDALLVILLE - Ernest Earl Bartlett, age 66, died at his residence in Kendallville, Indiana, on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Mr. Bartlett was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Feb. 18, 1954, to Ernest Henry Bartlett and Freda Mae (Carter) Bartlett. They preceded him in death.

He married Susan Glenda Adsit on May 22, 1981, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He love tinkering around in the garage and riding his yellow motorcycle. He loved his family and grandkids. He worked all the time since he was 15 years old. Ernie was a strong man of faith with deep convictions in the saving grace of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a 30-plus-year-member of Christ Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Bartlett, of Kendallville; sons, Jonathan H. Bartlett and his wife, Brandi Bartlett, of Alabama, Joshua E. Bartlett and his wife, Damari Bartlett, of Franklin, Indiana, Joseph D. Bartlett and his wife, Belinda Bartlett, of Kendallville, James N. Bartlett and his wife, Millie Bartlett, of Osceola, Indiana, and Jacob Q. Bartlett, of Kendallville; daughters, Janis M. Bartlett, of Kendallville, Jennifer Sue Bartlett, of Kendallville, Jerrica N. Kmitta and her husband, Travis Kmitta, of Leroy, Kansas, Jenna L. Dazey and her husband, Casey Dazey, of Kendallville, and Janelle E. Bartlett, of Avilla; 23 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Rhonda Norton and her husband, Craig Norton, of Mooresville, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Debra Beaty.

Services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 4 p.m., on Wednesday.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bartlett family or Christ Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.