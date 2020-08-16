Ernest Knisley

MARKLE - Ernest Manford Knisley, 73, of Markle, passed away on Aug. 14, 2020, at his home.

Born in Flint, Michigan, on Oct. 5, 1946, to the late Paul and Pearl (Miles) Knisley. He spent his formative years in Auburn, graduating from Auburn High School in 1964. Later he graduated from International Business College in 1966.

Ernie served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968 as an E-4 Specialist. He served for one year in Thailand.

He worked for the United States Post Office from 1968, retiring in 2001. He later worked for three summers at the Markle Pool.

Ernie was a member of the Auburn American Legion Post #97.

He loved to go to the Casinos. He should have several stools named after him. He enjoyed working on the yard. He was famous for saying, "Let's go to Florida for two weeks" then would sometimes return in less than a week.

Ernest is survived by his best friend, Garland Wilson; his brother, Stanley (Terry) Knisley; three bonus kids, Miles (Tarah) Wilson, Joel Wilson and Jenica (Josh) Bauer; nine bonus grandchildren, Cole, Desi, Amira, Blane, Travis, Cambri, Nova, Orion and Dariah; five nieces and nephews; nine great nieces and nephews; serveal great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, La Vern Knisley; two sister-in-laws, Marabeth and Sharon Knisley; a nephew, Thomas Knisley.

Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Burial taking place at Prospect Cemetery, 340 W 900N Uniondale, IN 46791.

Please direct memorials to Prospect Cemetery or the Markle Fish & Game Club Park.

Online Guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.