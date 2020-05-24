|
|
UNIONDALE - Ernest M. "Ernie" Thomson, 75, of rural Uniondale, passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1944, in Garrett, a son of the late Mac and Emily (Neiman) Thomson.
He was a truck driver, driving for a number of different companies as well as for himself.
He had a great passion for Monarch butterflies. He enjoyed planting flowers and entire gardens that would become a sanctuary for them. He received a certificate of appreciation from Monarch Watch for his continued support and efforts.
He also just liked being outdoors in nature and seeing all the creatures.
Ernie will also be remembered for his sense of humor and the ability to make everyone smile and laugh.
Surviving family include his wife of 30 years, Lois (Park) Thomson; sister, Bev (Tom) Blust; sister-in-law, Kim Thomson; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his brother, Clarence Thomson.
The family is planning a memorial gathering at a later time. Memorials may be made to Monarch Watch, which is affiliated with the University of Kansas or Rock Steady Boxing, Bluffton.
Published in KPCNews on May 24, 2020