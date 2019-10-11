|
SHIPSHEWANA -Ervin S. Bontrager, 81, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 7:36 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on March 1, 1938, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Samuel R. and Susan (Miller) Bontrager.
On Nov. 19, 1959, in Shipshewana, he married Ida Mae Miller. She survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are six sons, Laverne (Miriam) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Samuel (Leanna) Bontrager, of Topeka, Orla (Christina) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Floyd (Sueanna) Bontrager, of LaGrange, Leroy (Esther) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, and Ervin Jr. (Wilma) Bontrager, of Topeka; five daughters, Leanna (Marvin) Shrock, of LaGrange, Ruby (Marion) Nisley, of Goshen, Mary Sue (Gerald) Bontrager, of Ligonier, Miriam (Lonnie) Yoder, of LaGrange, and Lorene (Orvan) Bontrager, of Ligonier; daughter-in-law, Doris Bontrager, of Shipshewana; 96 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren; brother, Samuel Jr. (Fannie Mae) Bontrager, of Wolcottville; brother-in-law, Levi (Emma) Bontrager, of Wolcottville; sister-in-law, Wilma Bontrager, of Shipshewana; stepmother, Miriam Bontrager, of Wolcottville; five stepsisters; and three stepbrothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Leland Bontrager; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; brother, Orva Bontrager; and sister, Mary Bontrager.
He was a farmer and woodworker and a minister in the Old Order Amish Church. Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, and all day Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Laverne Bontrager residence, 0700 S. S.R. 5, Shipshewana.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, also at the Laverne Bontrager residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Lyle Yoder and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Yoder Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.