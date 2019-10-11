KPCNews Obituaries
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Laverne Bontrager residence
0700 S. S.R. 5
Shipshewana, IN
View Map
Ervin Bontrager


1938 - 2019
Ervin Bontrager Obituary

SHIPSHEWANA -Ervin S. Bontrager, 81, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 7:36 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on March 1, 1938, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Samuel R. and Susan (Miller) Bontrager.

On Nov. 19, 1959, in Shipshewana, he married Ida Mae Miller. She survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are six sons, Laverne (Miriam) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Samuel (Leanna) Bontrager, of Topeka, Orla (Christina) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Floyd (Sueanna) Bontrager, of LaGrange, Leroy (Esther) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, and Ervin Jr. (Wilma) Bontrager, of Topeka; five daughters, Leanna (Marvin) Shrock, of LaGrange, Ruby (Marion) Nisley, of Goshen, Mary Sue (Gerald) Bontrager, of Ligonier, Miriam (Lonnie) Yoder, of LaGrange, and Lorene (Orvan) Bontrager, of Ligonier; daughter-in-law, Doris Bontrager, of Shipshewana; 96 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren; brother, Samuel Jr. (Fannie Mae) Bontrager, of Wolcottville; brother-in-law, Levi (Emma) Bontrager, of Wolcottville; sister-in-law, Wilma Bontrager, of Shipshewana; stepmother, Miriam Bontrager, of Wolcottville; five stepsisters; and three stepbrothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Leland Bontrager; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; brother, Orva Bontrager; and sister, Mary Bontrager.

He was a farmer and woodworker and a minister in the Old Order Amish Church. Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, and all day Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Laverne Bontrager residence, 0700 S. S.R. 5, Shipshewana.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, also at the Laverne Bontrager residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Lyle Yoder and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Yoder Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 11, 2019
