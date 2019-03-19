LAGRANGE - Estella Mae Carney, 86, of LaGrange, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange. She was born May 27, 1932, to Chester and Lucille (Fonner) Johnson. On June 28, 1953, in the First United Methodist Church of LaGrange she married Rollin "Sam" Carney. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2010. Surviving are a daughter, Cindy (Steve) Pasternak of Roanoke, Virginia; six grandchildren, Sean Jr., Seth, Vince, Rollin, Pete and Ashley; three great-grandchildren, Savannah, Sam and Sabastian; a brother, Dr. Jerre (Marilyn) Johnson of Williamsburg, Virginia; and dear friends, Jeff Duzan and Renee Betcke. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Patrick Carney and Sean Carney; and a brother, Ralph Johnson. Estella had lived her whole life in LaGrange and it was one of her biggest loves to be a servant to the community of LaGrange. Being a champion of those in need, she generously gave and supported an untold number of people in the community. She, along with her family, resurrected and renovated numerous properties over the years which include the Valley Line Train Depot, the now Agape Missions, the Masonic Lodge and the Brickhouse Inn. Some of their repair works were recognized in the Better Homes and Gardens magazine. The family business, Carney Decorating Center, was truly the center of her life for 53 years. Yet, another building they renovated to update it to meet the modern needs of the public, all while keeping its vintage charm. Estella especially loved the flowers in the floral shop. She could often be seen walking with a big bunch of flowers in her walker basket every day as she tended the shop. The beautiful flowers that could been seen throughout downtown LaGrange were meticulously cared for by her. Her two bed and breakfasts, the M&N and The Brickhouse Inn, hosted people from all over the United States and other countries as well. Her life was rich and full; she lived to seize each and every day. Her work will never be done as she will always love from her heart, this town of LaGrange, no matter where she is. Estella, our shining star, will never cease to shine brightly. She and her husband were lifelong members of the First United Methodist Church of LaGrange and had the honor of being named Citizens of the Year in 2003 by the town of LaGrange. They were longtime owners and operators of Carney Funeral Home in LaGrange. The whole family was honored by the Daughters of the American Revolution for their extensive renovations throughout the town. Estella and Sam never sought recognition for their historical restoration efforts and simply said that they did it because they loved it. From spearheading the effort to save the original historic brick streets to the flowers downtown, the Carneys were the soul that is historic LaGrange. A celebration of life service will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the LaGrange American Legion Post 215. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange. Memorials are to the ARK Animal Sanctuary, 0530 E 300 S, LaGrange, IN 46761. Share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.