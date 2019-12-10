|
FREMONT - Esther M. Blansit, 94, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday Oct. 5, 2019, at The Cedars Retirement Home, in Leo, Indiana.
She was born in Metz, Indiana, on Jan. 18, 1925, to Weir and Lois Williams (both deceased), and had nine siblings, Weir Williams (deceased), Mary Ellen Mills (deceased), Wendell Williams (deceased), Donald Williams (deceased), Roberta Keller (deceased), Naomi Kuhn (deceased), Roger Williams (deceased), Alice Kemerly (deceased), and Thomas Williams.
Esther married Earl Dean (Pete) Blansit, on May 25, 1946, and they raised five children together.
Pete passed away in February 1981.
She is survived by her children, Roger Blansit, Timothy (Pam) Blansit, Mary Lexie (Mary Lynn) Bopp, Marcus Blansit, and Victor (Karen) Williams; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Steve) Searls, Joshua (Megan) Bopp, Lisa (Dan) Vukmirovich, Brian Blansit (deceased), Shawn Blansit (deceased), Jeremy (Bridget) Blansit, Michele Blansit, Matthew (Kristin) Blansit, Lauren Blansit, Courtney (Tyler) Rogge, and Chelsea (Austin) Shriver; and 16 great-grandchildren, Brennan (Christa), Claire, Trevor, Tyler (Christina), Naomi, Helen, Mae, Anna, Sophie, Foster, Tavern, Porter, Oscar, Calvin, Christian (deceased), and Lennox.
Esther resided at Big Otter Lake, Fremont, Indiana, since 1979.
She was a seamstress for many years and a member of Sweet Adeline's International and Fremont United Methodist Church (including the church choir and church sewing club).
Esther also loved quilting, doing crossword puzzles, and making homemade taffy with the family.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Fremont United Methodist Church with Pastor Tracy Zimmerman officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the church prior to the service.
Esther will be laid to rest at West Jamestown Cemetery, C.R. 120, Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to Fremont Methodist Church or Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.