KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Tjarks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Tjarks


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Tjarks Obituary

LAGRANGE - Esther E. Tjarks, 98, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.

Mrs. Tjarks was born on Nov. 6, 1921, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Charles and Isabelle (Stasel) Kohn. They preceded her in death.

Living her lifetime in LaGrange, she was a graduate of Springfield High School.

Esther worked as a secretary for both Parkside and LaGrange County Purdue Extension office.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in LaGrange, Indiana, and the Pythian Sisters.

On Aug. 11, 1943, in LaGrange, she married Wilbur W. Tjarks. He preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2002.

Also preceding her in death was a son, Richard Tjarks, on Feb. 28, 2005; three sisters, Cora Smolenski, Rita Kohn, and Dorothy Webb; and a brother, George Kohn.

Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Lisa Tjarks, of Howe, Indiana; and two grandsons, Adam and Seth Tjarks, both of Howe.

A graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Chris Lantz officiating.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, 209 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -