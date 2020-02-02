KPCNews Obituaries
AVILLA - Eugene "Gene" Cogan, 97, of Avilla, passed away on Wednesday Jan 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

He was born on Dec 7, 1922 in Kendallville to Edward and Martha (Culver) Cogan. On Sept 5, 1942, he married Constance (Joan) Wolf.

He was a World War II veteran serving in the US Army. He was among the soldiers that landed on the beaches of Normandy.

Gene was an educator and principal for many years, and also served as a State Representative for the Indiana General Assembly in 1965 and 1966.

Survivors include his daughter, Lana Pulver and son, Mark (Lisa) Cogan; six grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan in 1996, and a son David.

Per Gene's wishes, there will be no formal services.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 2, 2020
