KENDALLVILLE - Eugene Handshoe, age 87, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his rural Kendallville residence.

Mr. Handshoe was born in Quicksand, Kentucky, on Aug. 16, 1932, to George and Nannie (Combs) Handshoe. They preceded him in death.

At age 19, he moved from Kentucky, to Kendallville, Indiana, to start working at Newnam Foundry. He was employed with Newnam Foundry for 45 years, before retiring in 1994.

He married Ernestine Owens on Sept. 29, 1962, in Stroh, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on May 11, 2016.

Survivors include his son, Keith Handshoe, of Kendallville; daughter, Sue and Merlin Becthel, of Kendallville; and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 54 years; three sisters, Maxine Handshoe, Ivory Handshoe and Kathryn Conley; three brothers, Virgil Handshoe, Gene Romer Handshoe and Orville Handshoe.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.

No visitation is scheduled.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.