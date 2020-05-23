KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Agape Church of the Brethren
11610 Lima Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Agape Church of the Brethren
11610 Lima Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Eugene Wort Obituary

HUNTERTOWN - Eugene "Gene" Wort, 90, of Huntertown, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.

He was born on June 24, 1929, in South Bend, Indiana, to Ralph H. and Olive G. (Wentz) Wort.

Gene was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

After his graduation from high school, he earned his Bachelor's Degree from Manchester College in 1951, and earned his Master's Degree from Ball State University in Elementary Administration.

He taught sixth grade for Butler Public Schools in 1959 and 1960, then was an elementary teacher and principal for Northwest Allen County Schools for 29 years, before retiring in 1989. He also owned and operated Wort Hauling for 20 years.

He was a member of Agape Church of the Brethren in Fort Wayne.

Gene started and played with the Little Big Band. He was a member of Highlands County Community Band, Auburn Community Band, Fort Wayne Legion Band and Auburn Dixie Landers.

He married Mary Jo Turner on May 2, 1952, in North Liberty, Indiana, and she passed away on Oct. 18, 2014.

He is survived by a son, Craig Allen (Jody Perry) Wort, of LaOtto; a brother and sister-in-law, J.B. and Carol Wort, of LaPorte; and a sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Joyce A. and Wil Nolen, of Fort Myers, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a daughter, Joene A. Wort.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Agape Church of the Brethren, 11610 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday at the church.

Private family burial will follow the service at Huntertown Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Manchester University, Agape Church of the Brethren or Heffer International.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 23, 2020
