WATERLOO - Eulalah King Hughes, 90 of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.

She was born on March 14, 1930, in Muncie, Indiana, to Garland and Gladys King.

Eulalah was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Upland, Indiana.

During her junior and senior years in high school, she played for the Upland Red Jackets, which was a farm team for the All American Girls Baseball League. They played at Upland Park and drew crowds of 1,000 to 1,500 people. They won the Central Indiana League tournament and Championship, dominating the league for four years, until the league disbanded. She also won a trophy for having the highest average in her bowling league.

She worked at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, and in her husband's medical office in Waterloo.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Scarlet O'Hats. She was very active in the community, Girl Scout leader with the Brownies and Jr. Scouts, Meals on Wheels, Daffodil Days, Waterloo Lions Club food trailer at the fair, R.S.V.P. in Auburn and was a Salvation Army Bell Ringer when she was 87.

On Oct. 13, 1950, she married William Bradley Hughes, and they remained married for 69 years, prior to his death on June 6, 2018.

Survivors include two daughters, Tonya Hughes Freed, of Auburn and Tamra Hughes Worley, of Prospect, Kentucky; four granddaughters, Jodie Cox, Laura (Justin) Glaser, Melissa King Worley and Christine (Kolby) Worley Watts; seven great-grandchildren, Addison Freed, Emery Cox, Lola Cox, Paislee Cox, Kora Glaser, Keen Glaser and Eulalah Kay Watts. What more could you ask for she would say. Family was her great love and legacy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Robert King, Lloyd King and Byron King; and a sister, Cleo Powell.

A family memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with James Pettit officiating.

Memorials may be given in Eulalah's name to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.

