BUTLER - Eunice Powers, 82, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.

Eunice was born March 20, 1938, in Butler, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Johnson) Meeks.

She was a graduate of Butler High School.

Eunice married John Powers on Sept. 30, 1960, and John preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 1972.

Eunice and her husband owned and operated the Butler Record Herald newspaper until 1972. Eunice also worked for Butler & Butler Construction for nine years, and was executive secretary at Bohn Aluminum in Butler, before retiring in 2003.

She was also a member of Saint Mark's Lutheran Church in Butler.

After her retirement, she loved cooking and watching cooking shows and hosting parties.

Eunice is survived by her son, Roger Powers, of Auburn; granddaughter, Chelsea (Quentin) Griffin, of Garrett; two great-grandsons, Wyatt and Wade Griffin; brother, John (Sandy) Meeks, of Charlotte, North Carolina; one nephew, Cliff Meeks; and two nieces, Jill Meeks Parker and Jewell (Eric) Openlander.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Powers; parents, Joseph and Ruth Meeks; two sisters, Melinda Meeks and Shirley Meeks; and a half brother, Ralph Meeks.

Funeral services for Eunice will be held 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, with visitation one hour prior, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Pastor Jess Jessup will be officiating.

Burial will be held at Butler Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Shop with a Cop.

