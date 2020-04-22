KPCNews Obituaries
R D Brown Funeral Home
1223 W Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
(270) 247-0077
Evelyn Blevins

Evelyn Blevins Obituary

MAYFIELD, Ky. - Mrs. Evelyn Slain Snarr Blevins, age 100, of Mayfield, Kentucky, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 6:54 a.m., at Green Acres Healthcare Facility.

She was of the Methodist faith, and retired as a division manager from Sears Corporation.

She was a member of Eastern Star for 51 years, having served in all the offices, including being a Representative to Canada. She was a member of Senior Saints in Florida, and also a member of Holiday Rambler Travel Club. She loved to fish and play cards.

Mrs. Blevins is survived by her son, Michael J. (Sandra) Snarr, of Mayfield, Kentucky; three grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, John E. Snarr and Charles Blevins; her son, John D. Snarr; three sisters, Mildred Kumfer, Anna Belle Berick, and Betsy Wood; and her parents, Virgil and Elizabeth Atkinson Slain.

Private family services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky, with the Rev. Steve Melvin officiating.

Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 22, 2020
