KENDALLVILLE - Evelyn Irene Miller, age 94, of Kendallville, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mrs. Miller was born in Dekalb County, near Auburn, on September 7, 1924 to Albert C. and Beulah I. (Gall) Werner.
She married Frederick George Miller on June 2, 1946 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville. The couple was married nearly 72 years before Fred's passing on May 30, 2018.
Evelyn was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed playing Bridge and belonged to various clubs over the years. She was also a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the Charm & Chatter Home Extension Club of Noble County.
Survivors include four daughters; Linda Huff, Auburn, Connie (Dave) Barhan of San Leon, Texas, Carol (Sam) Campbell, Kendallville, Patsy (Mike) Bodenhafer, Kendallville, six grandchildren; Stanley Ackerman, Troy Ackerman, Michael Fry, Julie Frymier, Nicholas Barhan and Eric Barhan; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Bernadine Zelmer, Shirley Shipe, Albert Howard Werner and Darwin Werner.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, with Pastor Philip Rigdon officiating.
Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 1-4 p.m.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery. Pallbearers include Troy Ackerman, Mike Fry, Dustin Fry, Nicholas Barhan, Eric Barhan and Jacob Slater.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.