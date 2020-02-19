|
|
CHURUBUSCO -Evelyn LaVon Rollins, 88, formerly of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Five-Star Residences, Fort Wayne.
She was born in Albion, Indiana, on June 3, 1931, to Jesse and Bessie (Pippenger) Gordon. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in the Churubusco area.
Evelyn was married to Melvin Rollins on Sept. 23, 1963. Together the couple lived in Churubusco until his death in June 1981.
She loved to play the dice game and attend church services. In the winter she enjoyed going around and seeing all the Christmas lights. It was a party if she got to go out to Bob Evans for dinner.
Evelyn is survived by two adopted daughters; a brother, Howard Gordon; two sisters, Delores (Alden) Bingham and Edna Egly.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded by a sister, Mary Merrill.
Services took place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Burial was at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana or Heartland Hospice.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 19, 2020