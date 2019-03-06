KPCNews Obituaries
|
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
True Church of God
Lisbon, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
True Church of God
Lisbon, IN
View Map
1938 - 2019
Evelyn Scott Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Evelyn M. (Hicks) Scott, age 81, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

Mrs. Scott was born Jan. 28, 1938, in War, West Virginia, to the late Richard and Maggie (Brewster) Hicks. On April 3, 1961, she married T. David Scott Jr. in Brimfield. He survives in Kendallville. Evelyn was a faithful member of True Church of God and made that a very important part of her life. She also enjoyed creating numerous photo albums of her family and became quite protective of those albums.

Survivors include: husband, T. David Scott of Kendallville; daughter, Margaret Lyons of Bluefield, West Virginia; daughter, Wanda Armstrong of Avilla; daughter, Mary Whitt of Newton, North Carolina; son, David Lee Scott of Manistee, Michigan; brother, Ralph Hicks of Roanoke, Virginia; sister, Alma Scott of War, of West Virginia; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, and siblings, Carl Hicks, David Hicks, Shelby Pogue, Julis Hicks and Masie Hicks.

Funeral services will be held at True Church of God, Lisbon, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 12 noon with visitation prior from 10 a.m.-12 noon. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Worley Gibson and the Rev. Abe Prater.

Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery in Rome City.

Memorial donations may be made to the family payable to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 6, 2019
