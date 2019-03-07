GARRETT - Everett L. "Bob" Smith, age 82, of Garrett, passed away March 6, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

He was born Jan. 16, 1937, in Anderson, Indiana, to Ralph and Annamay (Gray) Smith.

Bob married Demaris "Dode" A. Jordan on Feb. 17, 2015, in Yuma, Arizona. She resides in Garrett.

Over the years Bob worked for No-Sag Products in Kendallville for 17 years, Warner Gear in Auburn for seven years and he was an electrician for the City of Garrett for 21 years, retiring in 2003.

He was a member of the Laud Christian Church in Laud, Indiana. Bob helped start the St. Martin's Healthcare in Garrett and he also served as a volunteer at St. Martin's for many years. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, games on the computer and being in nature.

Survivors include: his wife, Demaris "Dode" Smith of Garrett; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Mark Marks of Butler; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Opal Smith of Butler; stepson and daughter-in-law, Marv and Marge Foster of Auburn; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jeff Hanson of Auburn; stepson, Mike Foster of Jackson, Michigan; stepson, Jim Foster of Jonesville, Michigan; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary (Wagner) Smith; three brothers; and six sisters.

Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn. Officiating the funeral service will be Minister Art Herrick.

Burial will take place in Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Memorials may be St. Martin's Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738.

Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.