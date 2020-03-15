|
|
Everett Smith
PLEASANT LAKE - Everett John Smith, 57, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1963, in Fort Wayne to John Wesley Smith and Gisela C. (Schleger) Jenkins.
He attended Angola High School. Everett worked at O'Daniel Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram in Fort Wayne for several years in sales. He was a wonderful cook and loved music, fishing, football, muscle cars and especially lived for his sons.
Surviving are three sons; Austin M. Smith of Fort Wayne, Nicholas V. Smith and Samuel C. Smith both of New Haven, his mother; Gisela C. Jenkins of Angola, two brothers; Scott (Kelle) Jenkins of Lansing, Michigan and Craig Jenkins of Temperance, Michigan, five sisters; Kathy (Reynaldo) Malonjao of Dayton, Ohio, Sandy (Bart) Spieth of Allen, Michigan, Kelly (Tim) Simons of Kendallville, Cheryl (Rick) Grace of Angola and Annie (Jeff) Derouin of Angola. Also surviving is his sister-in-law; Pam Smith of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his father, a brother Eric Smith and his step-father Jon Jenkins.
Services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola with Pastor Mark Compton officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. at the church.
Family request memorials in memory of Everett John Smith be given to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St. Angola, IN 46703.
To leave condolences, visit hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home of Angola.
Published in KPCNews on Mar. 15, 2020