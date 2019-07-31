KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
(260) 636-2101
Resources
More Obituaries for Everlee Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everlee Rice


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everlee Rice Obituary

ALBION - Infant Everlee Faye Rice, of Albion, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

She was born Saturday, July 27, 2019, to Kenneth "Ken" and Heather (Vice) Rice of Albion.

Surviving are two brothers, Trey Vice and Maxton Rice; two sisters, Brielle Vice and Mollie-Rae Rice; maternal grandparents, Shawn Gibbs, of Albion, and Kathy (Eliseo) Martinez, of Churubusco; paternal grandparents, Kenneth "Ken" (Crystal) Rice, of Columbia City, and Heather (Kerry) Foster, of Albion; maternal great-grandfather, Edger Hunter, of Fort Wayne; and great-great-grandfather, William Gibbs, of Monroeville; and paternal great-grandmother, Bonnie Rice, of Fort Wayne.

Per the family request there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harper Funeral Home Albion.

Published in KPCNews on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everlee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
Download Now