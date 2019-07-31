|
ALBION - Infant Everlee Faye Rice, of Albion, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born Saturday, July 27, 2019, to Kenneth "Ken" and Heather (Vice) Rice of Albion.
Surviving are two brothers, Trey Vice and Maxton Rice; two sisters, Brielle Vice and Mollie-Rae Rice; maternal grandparents, Shawn Gibbs, of Albion, and Kathy (Eliseo) Martinez, of Churubusco; paternal grandparents, Kenneth "Ken" (Crystal) Rice, of Columbia City, and Heather (Kerry) Foster, of Albion; maternal great-grandfather, Edger Hunter, of Fort Wayne; and great-great-grandfather, William Gibbs, of Monroeville; and paternal great-grandmother, Bonnie Rice, of Fort Wayne.
Per the family request there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Harper Funeral Home Albion.
Published in KPCNews on July 31, 2019