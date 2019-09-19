|
WOOSTER, Ohio - F. Gerald "Gerry" Randa, 94, of Wooster, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Brookdale Wooster.
Gerry was born April 15, 1925, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Carl and Aina (Raitanen) Randa.
He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis D. Inderberg, on Nov. 1, 1947. She passed on Dec. 8, 2003.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
Following his service, Gerry attended the University of Wisconsin, where he earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He went on to work for Borg Warner and retired from Wooster Brush.
Gerry was a part of the 433rd Troop Carrier Group, American Legion, Society of Automotive Engineers, and was a trustee of the 5th Airforce Memorial Foundation. He organized and never missed an Army Air Corp reunion.
Gerry enjoyed playing tennis and pickle ball and was also a bridge player. In his free time, he was involved with radio-control airplanes.
Gerry will be deeply missed by his children, David Randa, of Wooster, Susan Randa, of Auburn, Indiana, and Jim (Kathy) Randa, of Mason; grandchildren, Matthew (Mary) and Lindsey Randa; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mavis (Richard) Hoesly; and special friend, Mary Shaffer.
Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years; granddaughter, MacKenzie; and brother, Stuart Randa.
Friends may call Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel, Wooster, with military rites to follow.
Burial will be at a later date at Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of choice.
