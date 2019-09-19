KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
7067 Cleveland Road
Wooster, OH 44691
330-345-5665
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
7067 Cleveland Road
Wooster, OH 44691
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for F. Randa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Gerald Randa


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F. Gerald Randa Obituary

WOOSTER, Ohio - F. Gerald "Gerry" Randa, 94, of Wooster, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Brookdale Wooster.

Gerry was born April 15, 1925, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Carl and Aina (Raitanen) Randa.

He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis D. Inderberg, on Nov. 1, 1947. She passed on Dec. 8, 2003.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.

Following his service, Gerry attended the University of Wisconsin, where he earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He went on to work for Borg Warner and retired from Wooster Brush.

Gerry was a part of the 433rd Troop Carrier Group, American Legion, Society of Automotive Engineers, and was a trustee of the 5th Airforce Memorial Foundation. He organized and never missed an Army Air Corp reunion.

Gerry enjoyed playing tennis and pickle ball and was also a bridge player. In his free time, he was involved with radio-control airplanes.

Gerry will be deeply missed by his children, David Randa, of Wooster, Susan Randa, of Auburn, Indiana, and Jim (Kathy) Randa, of Mason; grandchildren, Matthew (Mary) and Lindsey Randa; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mavis (Richard) Hoesly; and special friend, Mary Shaffer.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years; granddaughter, MacKenzie; and brother, Stuart Randa.

Friends may call Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel, Wooster, with military rites to follow.

Burial will be at a later date at Sherwood Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of choice.

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now