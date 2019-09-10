|
FORT WAYNE - F. Lee Bushong, 99, passed away on Sept. 8, 2019.
He was born on May 28, 1920, in Kendallville, Indiana.
He served as Lieutenant (J.G) in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the South Pacific on the Cruiser, USS Nashville.
After the war he started his career as a teacher at the Kendallville High School, where he taught industrial arts and coached track.
In 1953, he taught at Central High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was later an administrator in adult evening school at Central High School.
In 1964, he became a professor of Vocational Teacher Education in NE Indiana at IUPU, where he retired 21 years later in 1985.
He was an honorary member of the board of Purdue Alumni Society and a past president of the Fort Wayne Exchange Club.
Surviving are his son, George (Sally Moughler) Bushong, of Fort Wayne; son in-law, Allan Zemen; grandchildren, Cory Zemen, Suzy (Andy) Bollier, and Chrissy Lindhorst; 12 great-grandchildren; stepgrandchildren, Tari (Jim) Dove, Susie (David) Hitchcock, and Kathy (Tim) Welhelm; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; and 13 stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death is his late wife, Betty (Ellis) Bushong; and wife, Mable (Miller) Bushong; daughter, Cherry Zemen; brother, Robert Bushong; and sister, Virginia Tesch.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at D.O McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Burial will follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Missionary Church or of Northeastern Indiana.
Condolences maybe left online at www.mccombandsons.com.