Family, his Christian faith and community involvement were the ideals Dave Baker cherished most. The longtime Kendallville civic leader died Aug. 29 at the age of 91.

"Dad was a family man," said Brad Baker, the oldest of the six Baker children. "There was nothing more important than his wife, Jean, and his Six Bees: Brad, Barb, Brian, Beth, Brenda, and Becky. Growing up at 203 W. Rush Street, Kendallville, we learned the importance of family. Dad taught us to communicate and share with each other our schedules and our lives. The kitchen table was a required get-together to learn Dad's lessons and to share our problems. Dad was a good listener and allowed other points of view but was always ready to share his conservative Christian values."

Brad said his father taught his children the importance of God's love and the church family. "Each Sunday morning we would walk two blocks east to Trinity Church United Methodist to worship together with Sunday school to follow. We were seldom on time, but Mom and Dad made certain we were there. We learned how to talk with God through prayer. Dad encouraged us to be involved in youth group and to hang with church family.

"Dad modeled and taught us the importance of hard work," Brad said. " We saw Dad work all day in the orchard and the fields and then keep insurance appointments in the evening. We followed him to the farm and tried to keep up with Dad and his field hands who it seemed could pick apples so fast and hoe down a row of peonies, nipping every weed without touching a flower. This work ethic led the Baker Bees to deliver papers, babysit, mow lawns, groom Gramma Baker's display garden, car hop at Kelsey's, clerk at the market, and many other assorted jobs to learn the ways of the business world."

Brad said his father modeled and taught his children to give of themselves in service to the community "We witnessed Dad's commitment to Rotary and its motto 'service above self.' We saw Dad give of his time to church activities and leading church improvements. Mom and Dad's commitment to community service carried over to the Baker Bees as well in service with Rotary, Tri Kappa, church participation, Jaycees, Lions, Special Olympics, Apple Festival Committee and Kendallville Day Care, to name a few.

"Dad supported his family's involvement and participation in activities," Brad said. "Whether it was dance, theater, cheerleading, or sports Mom and Dad were there. When his insurance business got in the way, he gave it up so that he could always be there in support. At the dinner table Dad reinforced decisions made by coaches, directors, and adults in charge. I am sure teenagers complained, but Dad made sure we knew that he supported the adult in charge as well as his Bees," he said.

Barb Baker Burkhardt, the eldest of the Baker daughters, said her father taught his family "how to care for a spouse and how to love others. He loved Kendallville and wanted it to grow and prosper. He was very optimistic and saw the good in every situation and in others. He was quick witted and put a smile on many faces."

"Dave was a wonderful community member who was always willing to give an opinion, but in a very respectful way," said Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe. "During the city's sesquicentennial (2013) he shared about the peony and his family's input to becoming the state flower. He loved delivering flowers to our office. He will be missed as a pillar of our community."

Dave Baker was the first Kendallville resident Fred Inniger met in 1966. "After I was hired to teach and coach in the East Noble School Corporation, I came to Kendallville looking for an apartment in which to live," he said. "I was single and didn't know anyone from the East Noble community. I needed gas as I came into Kendallville so I stopped at a local gas station. I was given an address of a possible apartment on Oak Street but had no idea where Oak Street was located. I got out of my car and beside me was another gentleman so I decided to ask him if he could help me find Oak Street. That gentleman happened to be David Baker. He told me he was a school board member and that he was really proud of the schools in the East Noble School Corporation and that he respects and supports all teachers, coaches, support staff and anyone working with young people and helping them grow into valuable citizens. He made me feel so welcome and put excitement into me as a new member of this community.

"That was the start of a long friendship with Mr. Baker. He always had a kind word and a great smile every time we met. He was a great role model for all of us in this community. He was a special person," Inniger added.

"What I remember most about Dave was his friendly welcoming smile whenever we met (his wife, Jean had that, too)," said retired Kendallville educator and businesswoman Sandi Fischer. "I first met Dave at Kendallville High School in 1960 when he came to parents' night and visited my classroom. I was a beginning teacher and he was complimentary and encouraging. His children are the proof of his legacy of character and grace. Kendallville is blessed in so many ways by Dave Baker's leadership."

Retired Kendallville pharmacist Craig Fischer said the city benefited from Dave Baker's involvement in many organizations. "He always was a contributor in everything he was associated with - Rotary, community affairs and business. And of course, with his dear family."

Former Kendallville banker Tom Alberts remembers Dave Baker with fondness. "Most of my dealings with Dave were in business. He always was optimistic. I would ask him how the apple crop looked and he would say, 'the bees were busy.' He had many attributes that I admired, honesty, modesty, consideration of others, especially his family," he said. "His values and work habits were exceptional. And he had the ability to crack a smile at the drop of a hat."

"Dave Baker was a pillar of this community, and a pillar in my life as well," said Craig Munk, longtime East Noble educator and theater director. "For more than 50 years the Baker family has been a huge supporter and patron of the East Noble Theatre. Over the years Dave and Jean missed very few shows and enjoyed watching their children and grandchildren participate. The theater will miss this gentle giant in our midst.

"On a personal note I celebrate Dave's life as he was my boss," Munk said. "Karen and I loved helping create Christmas at the Farm for many years and painting the road side signs in Grandma Baker's garage before that. Dave always had a kind word and a smile that never ended. It was so rewarding to work for Dave and the whole Baker family. He was also my friend. For more than five decades we would visit; he always had time to talk, share a story or lend advice. Dave was truly a pillar in my life and to many others."