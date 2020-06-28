Fay Christlieb

FORT WAYNE - Fay A. Christlieb, 87, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1932, to Nelson C. and Minnie A. (Stuller) Johnston.

She was Salutatorian of the 1951 graduating class of Waterloo High School.

Fay worked many years in the restaurant business including two and a half years managing a restaurant in Camden, Michigan.

She was also a billing clerk for North American Van Lines for 13.5 years before retiring in 1996.

She was a member of the former Butler Assembly of God Church.

She loved to crochet and show horses. She enjoyed traveling with the rodeo, Draft Horse Pulling and Showing.

Fay married Dallas L. Christlieb on March 1, 1959, in Waterloo, and he died Sept. 27, 2005.

She is survived by a son and daughter, Dallas L. Christlieb Jr. of Butler and Sally A. Christlieb of St. Joe; four grandchildren, Dennis C. Russell, Kyle N. Fike, Justin (Melissa) Fowler and Bradley Fowler; granddaughter-in-law, Abby McGuire; nine great grandchildren; one brother and two sisters, Harold J. Johnston of Auburn, Alice Marie Holmes of Auburn and Beverly J. Jones of Fort Wayne and several nieces and nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Clint McGuire, three sisters, Nancy L. Sizemore, Deloris M. Johnston, Betty Lou Beckwith and a brother, Jack D. Johnston.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo, Indiana, 46793 with burial to follow in Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna. Calling is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to the Family c/o Dallas L. Christlieb Jr.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.