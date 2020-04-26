|
FORT WAYNE - Fern Marie Burnau, 90, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She was born to Grover Cleveland and Ethel Bell (Trimmer) Brown on Sept. 10, 1929, in Huntertown, Indiana. They preceded her in death.
Fern was very creative and crocheted more than 122 lap robes for nursing homes in the area. She was a seamstress and a sports enthusiast, especially IU Basketball, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Cubs, and the Indianapolis Colts.
Fern is survived by her children, Susan (Michael) Duff, Rick (Beth) Burnau, and Sheryl (Russ) Hollister; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William V. Burnau; and siblings, Erma (Carl) Bohnenberger, Cleo (Paul) Sturm, Grace (Walter) Ballard, Ralph (Elma) Brown, and Vera (Bus) Duncan.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Fern's final resting place will be Covington Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in KPCNews on Apr. 26, 2020