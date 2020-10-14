1/1
Florence Hostetler
1932 - 2020
FREMONT - Florence Marie Hostetler, 88, died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home in Fremont, Indiana.

She was born on Feb. 27, 1932, in Urbana, Ohio, to Willard and Helen (Hewlings) Small.

She married Donald R. Hostetler on April 30, 1949.

Florence worked at First National Bank of Angola in her early years. Then she and her husband owned and operated the Family Shoe Inn in Angola for 10 years, retiring in 1994. After retiring, she worked part-time at Fremont Public Library.

Florence was a member of Lake Area Christian Church.

Surviving are her children, Jon (Rebecca) Hostetler, of Angola, Indiana, Ronald Hostetler, of Fremont, Indiana, and Julie (Chuck) Pierce, of Angola, Indiana; and sister, Mary (Fred) Woerlein, of Marion, Ohio. Also surviving are her two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald R. Hostetler, on March 20, 2006; and brothers, William Small, James Small, John Small and Robert Small.

Memorial services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Scott Saltsman officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Lake Area Christian Church or to Fremont Public Library.

Burial will take place at Zanesfield Cemetery in Zanesfield, Ohio, at a later date.

Masks are required as mandated by the Governor's orders. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
OCT
20
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
