ANGOLA - Florence Eloise (Lee) Williams, age 93, of Angola, went home to Jesus on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.

Florence was born Feb. 6, 1926, to Harold Charles Lee and Irene (Pierce) Lee at home in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. Florence married Jack L. Williams on Sept. 12, 1942. After their marriage, Jack shipped out to the South Seas with the Marines. Jack and Florence were reunited after World War II in 1945. During this time, they welcomed into their family Dana in April 1947 and Galen in March 1950. They lived in southern Michigan until 1964 when they moved to New Haven, Indiana. Florence worked at Sears Roebuck for 23 years as the manager of the catalog department. She enjoyed winters in Florida until 2002 when they moved to Angola to be closer to their son Galen R. Williams. She volunteered at Cameron Hospital and the Bargain Corner run by Psi Iota Xi Sorority, Rho Chapter. She enjoyed big band dancing, Lawrence Welk music, cleaning and spending time with family.

Survivors include: son, Dr. Galen R. Williams; daughter-in-law, Jan William; grandchildren, Peter E. Williams (Carrie Williams) of Carmel and Anna P. Williams of Brownsburg; great-grandchildren, Maria, Juliana and Nicolina Williams; and special family members, John and Linda Gaskill, Kim and Maureeen Gaskill, Art and Gerry (Gaskill) Young, Chris Young and Nick and Angie Young.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dana Williams; her husband, Jack Williams; sisters, Jeanne (Lee) Williams and Cora (Lee) Zemke; and one brother, Harold Lee.

Visitation will take place at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. St. Rd. 120, Fremont, IN 46737, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m.

Preferred memorials are Psi Iota Xi, Rho Chapter, and Cameron Hospital Auxiliary.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.

