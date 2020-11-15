TOPEKA - Floyd Ray Fry, 59, of Topeka, died at 3:10 p.m. on Friday, November 13, at Goshen Health Hospital, Goshen.

He was born on July 4, 1961 in LaGrange County, to Harley H. and Alice (Hostetler) Fry.

On April 3, 1985 in LaGrange he married Wilma Jean Miller, and she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife and mother are five sons, Marcus (Kayleen) Fry of Syracuse, Loren (Beth) Fry of Topeka, Joel (Jeana) Fry and Lonnie (Sara) Fry both of Goshen, Faron Fry of Topeka; four daughters, Regina (Nelson) Lehman of Ligonier, Mary (Allen) Bontrager of Goshen, Lisa Fry (special friend Jeryl Yoder) and Lorraine Fry both of Topeka; 10 grandchildren, seven brothers, Ervin (Freda) Fry of Topeka, Freeman (Christine) Fry of Middlebury, Kenneth (Elma) Fry of Millersburg, Wayne (Lena) Fry of Topeka, Lavern (Laura) Fry of Millersburg, Wilbur (Treva) Fry of Topeka, David (Loretta) Fry of Goshen; four sisters, Pollyanna (Levi) Wingard of Topeka, Laverda (Loren) Yoder of Rome City, Wilma (Merlin) Lehman and Doris (Jason) Lambright both of Topeka.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Floyd was a farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 1:00 pm Sunday November 15, and all day Monday, November 16, at the family's residence, 4685 W. 700 S., Topeka. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, also at the family residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Samuel Herschberger and the home ministers.

Burial will be in Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.