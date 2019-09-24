|
ASHLEY - Floyd G. Troyer, 91, died Sept. 22, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born April 29, 1928, in Continental, Ohio, to Dale and Gertrude (Redd) Troyer.
Floyd was a lifetime farmer and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. During his time in the service, he was stationed in Germany.
He was a very active member of Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren, serving the church in many capacities over the years.
He traveled the United States as a member of the Board of Directors of the Noble County REMC and was also a board member of the DeKalb Financial Credit Union.
He loved camping and fishing, but what he enjoyed the most was his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Floyd married Mary Jewett on May 23, 1951, in Hillsdale, Michigan, and she survives.
He is also survived by three daughters and two sons, Penny (Jim) Sleeper, of Ashley, Gene (Julie) Troyer, of Ashley, Patti (Eddy) Carpenter, of Florence, Alabama, Peggy Stone, of Denver, Colorado, and Todd Troyer, of Ashley; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister, Jean Polhamus, of Leipsic, Ohio, George (Marilyn) Troyer, of Continental, Ohio, and Jerry (Cindy) Troyer, of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Norman Troyer; and two sisters, Wilma Cowman and Janet Newdick.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren, 1993 C.R. 8, Ashley, IN 46705, with the Rev. Valarie Kline officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna, Indiana.
Calling will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793, and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Memorials can be directed to the or Growing Hope Globally.
