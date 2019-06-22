Home

TOPEKA - Fran Miller, 76, of Topeka, died at 1:25 a.m., on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 30, 1942, in Gallipolis, Ohio.

On Aug. 31, 1963, at Emma Mennonite Church, she married Larry W. Miller, he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are two daughters, Dawn (Gary) Yoder, of LaGrange, and Denise (Erik) McCall, of Goshen; two sons, Jeff (Anne) Miller, of Granger, and Jerry Miller of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a sister, Dorothy Brown, of Wooster, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elam and Ethel (Sinclair) Zimmerly; sister, Elizabeth Boggs; brother, Albert Zimmerly; and a granddaughter, Kaleigh Miller.

Fran was a homemaker and had worked for the Westview School Corporation as a teacher's aide and also in the cafeteria. She also had worked at Orrville Hospital when she was younger.

She was a member of Emma Church where she had volunteered teaching Sunday school and also did volunteer work for MCC.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday June 23, 2019, at Emma Church, 1900 S. 600 West, Topeka.

Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m., on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the church to go in a funeral procession to the 9:30 a.m. graveside service at Miller Cemetery in Shipshewana.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church.

Services will be conducted by Pastor Gene Hartman.

Memorials may be given to .

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 22, 2019
