Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Frances Goshorn

Frances Goshorn Obituary

HAMILTON - Frances L. "Nell" Goshorn, 67, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1952, in Memphis, Tennessee, to James and Dorothy (Noll) Burke.

She married Dennis "Archie" Goshorn on Aug. 7, 1982.

Frances was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis "Archie" Goshorn, of Hamilton, Indiana; son, Chet (Mindy) Burke, of Fort Wayne; mother, Dorothy Burke of Battle Creek, Michigan; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Also surviving are her brothers, Ronald (Julie) Burke, of Hamilton, Indiana; Rodney Burke, of Angola, Indiana; and sisters, Diane (Sherman) Gunter, of Angola, Indiana, Janet (Jerry) Petre, of Angola, Indiana, Evelyn (Lyle) Kellogg, of Edon, Ohio, Lorry (Bob) Burrell, of Battle Creek, Michigan, and Eleanor (Jim) Ferrier, of Angola, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Burke; daughter, Amy Wengerd; brothers, Grice Burke, Keith Burke and Kelly Burke; and sister, Deborah Burke Munger.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Metz Christian Church in Metz, Indiana, with Minister Michael Hesterman officiating.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Metz Christian Church in Metz, Indiana, and from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Dennis "Archie" Goshorn.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 4, 2020
