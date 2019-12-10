|
EDON, Ohio - Frances "Darlene" Green, 83, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 6:12 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer.
Mrs. Green was a graduate of Edon Northwest Schools and had worked at Custom Fit, Dimension Veneer, and the Ohio Turnpike over the years.
She was a devoted homemaker and avid gardener who enjoyed canning, cooking, and traveling with her husband.
Frances "Darlene" Green was born on Aug. 27, 1936, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Francis "Bud" and Zelda (Wolff) Fikel.
She married her husband of 64 years, Paul L. Green Sr., on Aug. 14, 1955, at Edon United Methodist Church in Edon, and he survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Dennis (Janis) Green, of Bryan, Ohio, and their sons, Jason (Sara) and Derrick Green, and Paul (Debra) Green Jr., of Edon, and their children, Victoria Green, Jacob Joice and Jessica Baker; the children of her deceased son, Jeffery Green, Jeremy (Misty), Josh and Jesse Green; her siblings, Violet Chance, of Edon, Rosie Miller, of Edon, Fred (Kathy) Fikel, of Montpelier, Kenny (Terry) Fikel, of Montpelier, Ohio, Kay (Larry) Wendorf, of Edon, Christine Baughman, of Bryan, and Tom Fikel, of Montpelier; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffery Paul and Craig LeRoy Green; two brothers, George and Francis "JR" Fikel; and one sister, Martha Teets.
A gathering celebrating the life of Darlene Green will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from 12:30-4:30 p.m., at Northwest Township Community Building in Cooney, Ohio.
