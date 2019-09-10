Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Bell Obituary

AUBURN - Francis L. Bell, 75, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.

He was born May 19, 1945, in Hartford City, Indiana, to Russell and Eileen (Gothrup) Bell. They preceded him in death.

Francis was a 1963 graduate of Hartford City High School.

He married Judy Shaffer on Aug. 9, 1965, in Hartford City, and she survives in Auburn.

Francis worked for Indiana Bell telephone company and then for AT&T telephone company, retiring after 30 years of service.

Francis was instrumental in starting the Flying Model Club in Auburn.

Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Mike Cole, of Auburn; son, Brian Bell, of Auburn; and two grandchildren, Dominick Bell, of Auburn, and Dalton Bell, of Auburn.

Private family services have taken place at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorials may be directed to DeKalb County Humane Shelter, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.