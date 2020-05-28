KPCNews Obituaries
Frank Miller


1932 - 2020
Frank Miller Obituary

ASHLEY - Frank "Pete" Miller, 88, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Laurel's of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana.

He was born on May 15, 1932, in Ashley, to Fredrick and Katheryn (Karst) Miller. They preceded him in death.

Pete was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1952-1954, in the Korean War.

Pete married Anna Budd on Nov. 24, 1951, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in rural Waterloo, and she passed away on March 22, 1980.

He worked as a grinder for Dana Corp. in Auburn for 30 years, retiring in 1980.

After his retirement from Dana, he married Shirley McKean on Aug. 23, 1980, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in rural Waterloo, and she passed away on Nov. 26, 2005.

Pete was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in rural Waterloo.

He was a former member of Orland American Legion Post 423. He served as a volunteer firefighter for the Ashley Volunteer Fire Department for several years.

Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Luellen and David Hawkins, of Noblesville, Juli and Bob Patterson, of Auburn, and Shelly and Mike Kaufman, of Waterloo; stepson, Roger (Jeanie) McEntarfer, of Columbia City; stepdaughter-in-law, Karen McEntarfer, of Ashley; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Hartman, of Angola, and Connie Foley of Elk Grove, California; and his companion, Pat Frymier of Auburn.

He was preceded in death by a son, Brian Miller; stepson, Randy McEntarfer; two brothers, Eldon Miller and Herbert Miller; and five sisters, Elizabeth Smith, Josephine Riddle, Mary Ferris, Francis Lemish and Henerietta Gobel.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with Father Vincent Joseph VC officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, IN 46793 or . Please make checks payable to the and mail to Donna Seiler, 6310 C.R. 31, Auburn, Indiana 46706.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 28, 2020
