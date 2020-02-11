|
|
Frank L. Ringler, 53, of Fremont, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola, IN.
He was born on January 28, 1967, in Angola, IN to Samuel C. and Sharon M. (Dunkel) Ringler.
Frank worked as a laborer and in maintenance for various manufacturing facilities.
On August 14, 1993, he married Patricia Dohm. She survives in Fremont.
Also surviving is his father; Samuel C. Ringler of Mongo, IN; a daughter, Andrea (Jimmy) Vaughn of Angola, IN; two sons, Max S. Ringler of Fremont and Johnathon V.C. and his fiancé, Juanita Veazey, of Williston, ND, five grandchildren, a brother, John C. Ringler of Mongo, IN.
Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Ringler on July 16, 2014.
Funeral Services for Frank will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, IN.
The Rev. Earl Bolen will officiate the service.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday before the service from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 11, 2020