|
HUDSON - Fred A. Clevenger age 85, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Fred was born May 19, 1934, in Noble County, Indiana, to Lester R. and Myrtle (Loney) Clevenger.
He married Violet R. Shipe on Aug. 30, 1952, in Hudson.
Fred worked as a welder and later as a foreman at American Hoist for 28 ½ years, retiring in 1984. He then worked in maintenance at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana, for six years, retiring in 1992.
Fred attended Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla, Indiana, and had served for nine years in the Army National Guard.
He and Violet enjoyed traveling and had visited all 50 states. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and had a love for John Deere tractors. He also enjoyed his garden.
Fred is survived by his wife, Violet R. Clevenger, of Hudson; son, Leonard (Renae) Clevenger, of Midland, Michigan; daughter, Cheryl (Rocky) Boyer, of Helmer, Indiana; four grandchildren, Brooke (Bryan) Cheesman, Autumn (Shane) Korotney, Ginger (Alex Shidler) Boyer and Ethan Boyer; 13 great-grandchildren, Braxton, Briggs, Brock, Browning, Coltin, Chloe, Crew, Andyn, Delphia, Reece, Leona, Kamelia, and Kaylaniee; sisters, Esther Parker, of Woodburn, Indiana, and Marilyn Swank, of Waterloo, Indiana; and brother, John Clevenger, of Auburn, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester R. and Myrtle Clevenger; and two brothers, Sam Clevenger and Jack Clevenger.
Private family services will take place with the Rev. Shalimar Holderly officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials are to Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.