Frederick Homan

ANGOLA - Frederick Joseph Homan, age 81, of Angola, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Orchard Pointe with Heart to Heart Hospice in Kendallville, Indiana.

He was born on March 17, 1939, in Coldwater, Ohio, to Alphonse and Olive (Niekamp) Homan. They preceded him in death.

On Sept. 19, 1962, he married Elaine Catherine (Komnenovich) Homan, who survives in Angola, Indiana.

He is also survived by his three girls, Elizabeth (Mark) Makowski, of Madison Heights, Michigan, Jennifer (Jason) Brunson, of Auburn, Indiana, Anne Homan, of Sylvania, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Peter (Sophie) Makowski, Annemarie Makowski, Alec Brunson, Bella Brunson, Ian Smith, Olivia Smith and Emma Smith; and one great-grandchild, Nora Makowski. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John (Jan) Homan, of Centerville Ohio.

Frederick went to Dayton University and served in the Army National Guard.

Frederick was vice president of Middletown National Bank in Middletown, Ohio, and he moved to Angola, Indiana in 1979. He worked as a salesman at Lake Gage Marine and Clear Lake Marina for more than 25 years in Steuben County, Indiana.

Frederick enjoyed being with his family, boating, fishing in Minnesota, with his parents and brother, working in the yard, going to his grandchildren's activities and vacationing with his family.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo, Indiana.

Memorials in his memory may be made to Bishop Fenwick High School, C/O Development Office, 4855 S.R. 122, Franklin, OH 45005.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.