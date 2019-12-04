|
FORT WAYNE - Frederick H. Jordan completed his earthly journey on November 30, 2019 to unite his soul with that of his bride and sweetheart Pamela Rose, who peacefully awaits him in heaven, so that together they will live eternally in the presence of their loving savior.
Fred was born on April 12, 1939 to the late Elgin Jordan and Caroline (Monroe) Jordan.
He attended Most Precious Blood School and Central Catholic High School Class of 1957. Fred graduated from Xavier University in 1961 and from Purdue University School of Pharmacy in 1964.
His professional career included 35 years at Parkview Hospital Randallia and 15 years at DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, part-time at Butler Rexall and others in White Swan Plaza. Fred feels very blessed to have been able to work as part of an extremely dedicated health care team at these excellent hospital facilities for 50 years.
Fred is survived by his children, Mary Ann Jordan of Fishers, Indiana, David Jordan of Indianapolis, Catherine (Michael) Acuna of Dallas, Texas, Daniel Jordan of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Suzanne (Mark) Peterson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Thomas Jordan of Muncie, Indiana, Cynthia (John) Gordon of Woodbury, Vermont; 10 grandchildren; and brother, Thomas L. Jordan of Dallas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E Wallen Rd with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019, 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne with vigil at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or Most Precious Blood Church and School. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 4, 2019