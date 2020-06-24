Frederick Titsworth Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Frederick L. Titsworth Jr., passed away peacefully at home in Northborough, Massachusetts, on Monday, June 15, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was 86 years old. Frederick was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son to the late Frederick L. and Rena E. (Reinoehl) Titsworth.

He was raised in Lakewood, Ohio, and was a 1956 graduate of Lakewood High School, prior to earning his engineering degree at Yale University. Frederick then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as a Radar Flight Engineer and was an Aviation Officer. After being honorably discharged, Frederick enrolled at Northeastern University, where he was awarded his MBA.

For most of his career, Frederick worked as a software engineering manager. His first years were at General Electric, while the majority of his career was at Raytheon's Bedford and Burlington locations.

After his retirement Frederick and his wife, the late Janet L. (McDanel) Titsworth, returned to Angola, Indiana, where Frederick built Janet her dream home on Lake Gage. It was at this lake that the couple met as teenagers and subsequently shared 60 years of marriage together, until Janet's death in 2017.

Frederick enjoyed spending time on the lake, in his sailboat, going for a swim and even waterskiing up to age 68. He enjoyed restoring vintage Mercedes automobiles, spending a quiet morning reading the paper, or working around the house, an occasional game of golf and attending boat and car shows with friends.

He was active at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, where he participated in the men's retreat.

Frederick found interest in following the stock market, keeping up with the current world news on FOX, listening to classical music, smoking his pipe, and settling back with a good Sherlock Holmes novel and a glass of scotch.

Frederick is survived by four children, Diana L. Langer, of Northborough, Massachusetts, Alexander D. Titsworth, of Austin, Texas, Elizabeth A. Moore, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, and Mary C. Visnauskis, of Easton, Massachusetts; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a son, Frederick L. Titsworth III.

A graveside service, officiated by Father Bob Showers, along with Military Honors by the Angola American Legion Post 31 and the U.S. Navy, will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Lake Gage Cemetery in Angola, Indiana, where Frederick will be laid to rest beside his beloved, Janet.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved