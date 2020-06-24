ANGOLA - Frederick L. Titsworth Jr., passed away peacefully at home in Northborough, Massachusetts, on Monday, June 15, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was 86 years old. Frederick was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son to the late Frederick L. and Rena E. (Reinoehl) Titsworth.

He was raised in Lakewood, Ohio, and was a 1956 graduate of Lakewood High School, prior to earning his engineering degree at Yale University. Frederick then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as a Radar Flight Engineer and was an Aviation Officer. After being honorably discharged, Frederick enrolled at Northeastern University, where he was awarded his MBA.

For most of his career, Frederick worked as a software engineering manager. His first years were at General Electric, while the majority of his career was at Raytheon's Bedford and Burlington locations.

After his retirement Frederick and his wife, the late Janet L. (McDanel) Titsworth, returned to Angola, Indiana, where Frederick built Janet her dream home on Lake Gage. It was at this lake that the couple met as teenagers and subsequently shared 60 years of marriage together, until Janet's death in 2017.

Frederick enjoyed spending time on the lake, in his sailboat, going for a swim and even waterskiing up to age 68. He enjoyed restoring vintage Mercedes automobiles, spending a quiet morning reading the paper, or working around the house, an occasional game of golf and attending boat and car shows with friends.

He was active at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, where he participated in the men's retreat.

Frederick found interest in following the stock market, keeping up with the current world news on FOX, listening to classical music, smoking his pipe, and settling back with a good Sherlock Holmes novel and a glass of scotch.

Frederick is survived by four children, Diana L. Langer, of Northborough, Massachusetts, Alexander D. Titsworth, of Austin, Texas, Elizabeth A. Moore, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, and Mary C. Visnauskis, of Easton, Massachusetts; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a son, Frederick L. Titsworth III.

A graveside service, officiated by Father Bob Showers, along with Military Honors by the Angola American Legion Post 31 and the U.S. Navy, will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Lake Gage Cemetery in Angola, Indiana, where Frederick will be laid to rest beside his beloved, Janet.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.