TOPEKA - Freeman M. Lambright, 75, of Topeka, died at his residence, while surrounded by his family, at 7:08 p.m. on Friday, August 30, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
He was born on August 20, 1944 in LaGrange County to Milton J. and Anna M. (Hochstetler) Lambright. On October 7, 1971 in Goshen he married Ada Troyer, she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are daughter, Jenean (Cletus) Wingard of Topeka; six sons, Darryl (Waneta) Lambright of Topeka, Duane (Jolene) Lambright of Shipshewana, Jason (Doris) Lambright of Topeka, Kevin (Angela) Lambright of Hudson, Atlee Lambright of Topeka, Freeman, Jr. (Dora) Lambright of Topeka; 24 grandchildren; a brother, Chris (Fanny May) Lambright of Topeka; three sisters, Ramah (Chris) Slabach of Shipshewana, Wilma (Freeman) Frey of Middlebury, Nettie Glick of Shipshewana; brother-in-law, Ervin Bontrager of Millersburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a stillborn granddaughter; sister, Irene Bontrager and a brother-in-law, Freeman Glick.
Freeman was a retired farmer and member of the Old Order Amish Church which he was ordained as a minister in 1980 and then as a Bishop in 1983; he was currently the Senior Bishop.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, and all day Sunday, September 1, at family residence, 2835 S. 500W., Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 am on Monday, September 2, also at the family's residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Chris Lambright, Jr. and the home ministers.
Burial will be in Miller Cemetery, LaGrange. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.