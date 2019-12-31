|
KENDALLVILLE - Frieda Marie Imes, 96, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Dec. 30, 2019, at 1:10 a.m., at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born in Lafayette, Indiana, on Jan. 7, 1923, to George Marshal and Margaret Louise (Buwa) Harlow.
Mrs. Imes attended St. Boniface Grade School in Lafayette.
She was employed at Surety Roofing for several months.
When she was 18, in January, she went to work at Purdue University in General Engineering. In 1942, she was transferred to work at the War Training office at Purdue University.
On January 23, 1943, she married Thomas L. Imes, a graduate of Purdue University, who resided in Kendallville.
Thomas was drafted in February into the Army Air Corp. He was stationed at Salt Lake City where she joined him. She then followed him when he was at Miami Beach and then transferred to Greensboro, North Carolina, and Seymour Johnson Field in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was discharged after three years and they moved to a farm close to Kendallville.
Frieda was a bookkeeper for Orange Township for six years. Then, she went to work at the post office in Brimfield for 29 years, becoming postmaster the last 10 years. She retired on Oct. 26, 1984.
She was a member of St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City, and is now a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville.
She was a member of the Rosary Sodality, a member of United Postmasters and Managers of America, and was a member of the National Association of Federal Workers, American Legion Auxiliary, and John Purdue Club.
Surviving are a son, Tom (Maryanne) Imes, of Madison; a daughter, Cindy Crawford, of Westfield; three grandchildren, Kyle (Wendy) Crawford, of Carmel, Clay (Shannon) Crawford, of Noblesville, and Kara (Tony) Carreri, of Charlotte, North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Harlow and Penn Crawford, of Carmel and Conley Crawford, of Noblesville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Thomas L. Imes on Dec. 27, 2017.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m., with Father J. Steele officiating.
Burial will be at Orange Township Cemetery in Rome City.
Calling is Thursday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
A rosary service will be held at 4 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to .
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.