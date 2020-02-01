|
FORT WAYNE - Gale L. Riley, 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 30, 2020, at her residence, following a lengthy illness.
She was born on March 21, 1950, in Sturgis, Michigan, to George W. and Eunice (Garlets) Routsong.
She married Paul Wilson Riley on Nov. 29, 1975, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2010.
Gale was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest in Fort Wayne, where she was active in the Emmanuel Doves, providing support within the congregation.
She was a 1968 graduate of West Noble High School and had attended Ball State University and IPFW.
Gale was a homemaker and had also worked in the office at McMillen Ice Arena.
Within the Riley and Routsong families, Gale was the organizer for assisting in making sure gatherings happened and memories were made … a role in which she will be dearly missed.
Gale enjoyed being a part of Country Neighbors Home Ec Group for more than 30 years. She was active in yoga and enjoyed traveling the United States and internationally.
Recently, Gale was able to experience the joys of her granddaughter, along with the continued time spent with her family.
Along with her husband, Paul, they were members of the McMillen Lions Club and served as a host family for the many international guests who stayed in the Fort Wayne area.
She loved to plant flowers and was an accomplished negotiator at garage sales. She had a unique sense of humor and had a very outgoing personality and had no fear of introducing herself to others. She knew no strangers.
She is survived by daughter, Erin Riley, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; granddaughter, Jorja Riley; three sisters, Mary (Ronald) Anthony, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Carol Jean "Jeanie" Arellano, of Atlanta, Georgia, Julia "Julie" Routsong, of Wawaka, Indiana; sister-in-law, Gloria "Joan" Routsong, of McAllen, Texas; nephew, Pablo Arellano, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 24 nieces and nephews; along with many great-nieces, great-nephews; and many close family friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dan Routsong.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest, located at 9909 Wayne Trace in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with Pastor Josef Henning officiating.
Burial will follow at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Soest.
Family and friends will be received from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest, and one hour prior to services Friday, also at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Window Fund.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Indiana.
To sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com.