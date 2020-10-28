1/1
Gary Andrews
1953 - 2020
BUTLER - Gary L Andrews, 67, of Butler died Sunday Oct. 25, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.

He was born June 25, 1953 in Montpelier, Ohio the son of Leonard Andrews and Mary (Cluster) Keezer.

Gary worked as a machinist for 34 years at Aro Corporation in Bryan, Ohio then for seven years at Powers Inc. in Montpelier before retiring in June of 2019.

He was a member of the Butler Church of the Nazarene.

He married Ronda White on Dec. 31, 1971 in Hicksville, Ohio and she survives.

He is also survived by a daughter and two sons, Diana Wilhelm of Butler, Ryan (Chris) Andrews of Waterford, Michigan and William (Denise) Andrews of Angola; 7 grandchildren, Katelyn (Adam) Vaughn, Brooke Wilhelm, Autumn (Brendan) Kobylik, Nathaniel Andrews, Kathryn (Nick) O'Connor, Megan Andrews and Kyle Andrews and 3 great grandchildren, Aubrey O'Connor, Owen O'Connor and Baby Vaughn. He is also survived by 3 brothers and 3 sisters, Terry (Jude) Andrews of Benson, Arizona, Larry (Karen) Andrews of Benson, Arizona, Rick Andrews of Granger, Lisa (Dan) Bennett of Montpellier, Ohio, Lori (Todd) Haase of Auburn and ReAnne White of Paulding, Ohio; brothers and sisters in Laws, Randy (Julie) White of Columbia City, Roger (Ginger) White of Claypool and Robyn (Greg) Ellerman of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister RaeAnne Minnix

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Butler Church of the Nazarene, 500 North Beech Street, Butler, IN 46721. Calling is two hours prior to the service Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Butler Memorial Cemetery, Butler.

Memorials can be given in Gary's name to the family to help with expenses.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.

To leave a condolence please visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Butler Church of the Nazarene
OCT
30
Service
02:00 PM
Butler Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
