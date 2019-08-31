KPCNews Obituaries
|
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gary Billings


1958 - 2019
Gary Billings Obituary

ANGOLA - Gary H. Billings, 61, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at Saint Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, on Aug. 28, 2019.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Billings and his children and grandchildren.

Gary enjoyed living his life to the fullest, spending time with his wife and family.

He was an avid fisherman, boater and Cubs fan.

Gary had a passion for his career and thanks all of his long-standing clients for their loyalty.

A Celebration of Life will be held at D.O. McCombs and Sons Covington Knolls, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, from 1-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in his honor to Donate Life Indiana.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Lutheran Hospital and Saint Vincent's Hospital of Indianapolis.

As the captain would always say "Let Your Soul Shine!"

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 31, 2019
