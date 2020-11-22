1/1
Gary Bloomfield
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AVILLA - Gary Alan Bloomfield, 67, of Avilla died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 1, 1953, in Kendallville to Clarence Paul and Maxine June (Hill) Bloomfield. They preceded him in death.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1977. He was stationed in Germany.

Mr. Bloomfield served as an officer with the Rome City Police Department and Noble County Sheriff's Department for 25 years. He retired from American Senior Communities in Fort Wayne where he was a maintenance supervisor. Gary was also on the Rome City Fire Department for more than 30 years, where he served as Fire Chief and as an EMT.

He was a member of Rome City American Legion Post 341.Gary enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, and working in his garage. He absolutely adored his grandchildren.

Surviving are his significant other, Silvia Spencer of Avilla; a son and daughter-in-law, Tye and Sylvia Bloomfield of Rome City; three grandchildren, Claire Bloomfield, Amelia Bloomfield, and Quenton Bloomfield; two sisters, Cathy Keiser of Rome City and Julia Chapman of Sturgis, Michigan; and two brothers, David (Penny) Bloomfield of Rome City and Ronnie Bloomfield of Rome City.

There will be no visitation or services. A celebration of life service is being planned for a later date.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans or to East Noble Football Boosters.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved