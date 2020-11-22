AVILLA - Gary Alan Bloomfield, 67, of Avilla died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 1, 1953, in Kendallville to Clarence Paul and Maxine June (Hill) Bloomfield. They preceded him in death.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1977. He was stationed in Germany.

Mr. Bloomfield served as an officer with the Rome City Police Department and Noble County Sheriff's Department for 25 years. He retired from American Senior Communities in Fort Wayne where he was a maintenance supervisor. Gary was also on the Rome City Fire Department for more than 30 years, where he served as Fire Chief and as an EMT.

He was a member of Rome City American Legion Post 341.Gary enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, and working in his garage. He absolutely adored his grandchildren.

Surviving are his significant other, Silvia Spencer of Avilla; a son and daughter-in-law, Tye and Sylvia Bloomfield of Rome City; three grandchildren, Claire Bloomfield, Amelia Bloomfield, and Quenton Bloomfield; two sisters, Cathy Keiser of Rome City and Julia Chapman of Sturgis, Michigan; and two brothers, David (Penny) Bloomfield of Rome City and Ronnie Bloomfield of Rome City.

There will be no visitation or services. A celebration of life service is being planned for a later date.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans or to East Noble Football Boosters.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.

