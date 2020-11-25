GARRETT - Gary J. DeWitt, 58, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home in Garrett.

He was born in Garrett, on May 27, 1962, to Earl and Mary Lou (Shoudel) DeWitt Jr. His father has passed away, his mother survives in Garrett.

Gary worked in Texas, for a number of years, as a painter and restoring old houses.

Surviving along with his mother, Mary Lou DeWitt, is a daughter, Jessica (Robert) Christian, of Auburn; two grandchildren; and four brothers, Christopher DeWitt, of Fort Wayne, Robert DeWitt, of Fort Wayne, Timothy DeWitt, of Garrett and Patrick (Jinny) DeWitt, of Springfield, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father; and a sister-in-law, Dawn DeWitt.

No services are planned at this time.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.fellerandclark.com.