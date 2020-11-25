1/
Gary DeWitt
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GARRETT - Gary J. DeWitt, 58, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home in Garrett.

He was born in Garrett, on May 27, 1962, to Earl and Mary Lou (Shoudel) DeWitt Jr. His father has passed away, his mother survives in Garrett.

Gary worked in Texas, for a number of years, as a painter and restoring old houses.

Surviving along with his mother, Mary Lou DeWitt, is a daughter, Jessica (Robert) Christian, of Auburn; two grandchildren; and four brothers, Christopher DeWitt, of Fort Wayne, Robert DeWitt, of Fort Wayne, Timothy DeWitt, of Garrett and Patrick (Jinny) DeWitt, of Springfield, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father; and a sister-in-law, Dawn DeWitt.

No services are planned at this time.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved