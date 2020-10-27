1/1
Gary Freed
EDON - Gary D. Freed, 60, of Edon, Ohio, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at his home in Edon, Ohio.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1959 in Kendallville, Indiana to DeWayne Freed and Brenda (Shaw) Freed Howard.

Gary was a truck driver for Midwest Automotive Trucking in Fremont, Indiana.

Surviving is his mother, Brenda Howard of Angola, Indiana; son, Steven Freed of Fremont, Indiana; daughter, Cassandra (Christopher Dixon) Shafer of Pioneer, Ohio and two brothers, Denver (Rita) Freed of Ashley, Indiana and Donald (Dawn) Freed of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his father, DeWayne Freed and his brother, Jeffery Freed.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana. Private burial in Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana will be at a later date.

Masks are required as mandated by the governor's orders. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 27, 2020.
