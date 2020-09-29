1/1
Gary Groff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EDGERTON, Ohio - Gary Allen Groff, age 64, of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away at 4:38 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at University Hospital in Cleveland, after a brief illness.

Gary Allen Groff was born on March 13, 1956, in Auburn, Indiana, the son of Donald L. and Mae Susann (Hamman) Groff.

Surviving are one brother, Deon "Butch" (Carol) Groff, of Edgerton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Cynthia.

Private graveside services and interment will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton, with Pastor Jeff Brookins officiating.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton Church of Christ.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krill Funeral Service
114 E Hull St
Edgerton, OH 43517
(419) 298-2329
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krill Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved