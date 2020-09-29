Gary Groff

EDGERTON, Ohio - Gary Allen Groff, age 64, of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away at 4:38 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at University Hospital in Cleveland, after a brief illness.

Gary Allen Groff was born on March 13, 1956, in Auburn, Indiana, the son of Donald L. and Mae Susann (Hamman) Groff.

Surviving are one brother, Deon "Butch" (Carol) Groff, of Edgerton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Cynthia.

Private graveside services and interment will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton, with Pastor Jeff Brookins officiating.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton Church of Christ.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements.

