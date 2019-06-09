Gary Hicks

BOISE, Idaho - Gary Wendell Hicks passed in the loving company of his family on May 27, 2019, in St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Gary's heart had given all the love it could give.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral in Boise at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 15, 2019, followed by a reception at Tuttle House. Another Celebration of Life will be held in Kendallville in the future.

Gary was born on Nov. 11, 1946, in Stockbridge, Michigan, to Leonard Hicks and Luna Smith Hicks.

Gary loved sports, music, good beer, good food, pets, and people. He loved to spend time with his family. Gary touched the lives of so many people. Gary lived his life to the fullest.

Gary joins his parents, Leonard and Luna, and brother, Noel, in the ever after.

He is survived by his brother, Sam Hicks; sister, Diana Hicks Stewart; daughters, Alie Hicks Tenne and Molly Hicks Walker; sons-in-law, Tony Tenne and Jonny Walker; grandchildren, Jack Tenne, Isabella Lee, Elijah Walker, Doc Walker, Emma Walker, and Joseph Tenne; and girlfriend, Sandi Burnett.

His passing leaves a great void in our lives and our hearts. We will miss his wonderful laugh, his gentle and patient kindness, his stories, and his Donald Duck voice.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to any of his favorite non-profits, which include SNIP, St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral of Boise, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral of Kansas City, your local National Public Radio station, or your local Humane Society.

To read full obituary and leave a remembrance for the family please visit Gary's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.

Cremation arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian, Idaho.