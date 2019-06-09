KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Hicks


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Hicks Obituary

Gary Hicks

BOISE, Idaho - Gary Wendell Hicks passed in the loving company of his family on May 27, 2019, in St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Gary's heart had given all the love it could give.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral in Boise at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 15, 2019, followed by a reception at Tuttle House. Another Celebration of Life will be held in Kendallville in the future.

Gary was born on Nov. 11, 1946, in Stockbridge, Michigan, to Leonard Hicks and Luna Smith Hicks.

Gary loved sports, music, good beer, good food, pets, and people. He loved to spend time with his family. Gary touched the lives of so many people. Gary lived his life to the fullest.

Gary joins his parents, Leonard and Luna, and brother, Noel, in the ever after.

He is survived by his brother, Sam Hicks; sister, Diana Hicks Stewart; daughters, Alie Hicks Tenne and Molly Hicks Walker; sons-in-law, Tony Tenne and Jonny Walker; grandchildren, Jack Tenne, Isabella Lee, Elijah Walker, Doc Walker, Emma Walker, and Joseph Tenne; and girlfriend, Sandi Burnett.

His passing leaves a great void in our lives and our hearts. We will miss his wonderful laugh, his gentle and patient kindness, his stories, and his Donald Duck voice.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to any of his favorite non-profits, which include SNIP, St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral of Boise, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral of Kansas City, your local National Public Radio station, or your local Humane Society.

To read full obituary and leave a remembrance for the family please visit Gary's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.

Cremation arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian, Idaho.

Published in KPCNews on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now