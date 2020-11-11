ROLLING PRAIRIE - Gary G. Holse, 66, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in LaPorte, Indiana.

He was born in Angola, Indiana, on July 18, 1954, to Robert and Beverly (Deter) Holse and resided on Saugany Lake for most of his life.

Gary is survived by his wife, Jamie, of Rolling Prairie; sons, Ben Holse (fiancée Jenna Gonis), of Lansing, Michigan, and Russell G. Holse, of Rolling Prairie. Also surviving are his mother, Beverly Holse, of Ashley, Indiana; brother, James Holse, of Ashley; and sister Linda Holse-Smith, of Cocoa Beach, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert. And he will be missed by his "breakfast buddy," Sadie.

Before meeting and marrying the love of his life, best friend and dance partner, Jamie, Gary graduated from Angola High School and went on to study automotive engineering at Vincennes University.

The skills he learned there launched him into a decades-long and rewarding career as a product validation and test engineer for Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) in New Carlisle, Indiana. There, he ran DTNA's durability testing for medium-to-heavy-duty trucks.

Gary was known for his bold, crazy personality and even crazier hair. He was a diehard Indy 500 fan and went to every single running of the race from 1977 through 2019. He did not let a pandemic stop him from watching every lap in 2020 with his family on his boat, though.

He was probably the world's biggest Rolling Stones fan, seeing well over 20 of their tours. Gary loved to ROCK; listening to music and attending concerts was one of his favorite things in life.

After retiring from Daimler, Gary could usually be found either cruising around the neighborhood in his golf cart or floating, boating and fishing on Saugany, with his partner in crime, Jamie. He loved to tinker with his massive tool collection, which helped foster his love/hate relationship with Jeeps and his two classic Corvettes.

Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Kaniewski Funeral Home in New Carlisle.

The funeral service will follow on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at p.m.

Afterward, there will be a procession from the funeral home, around Saugany Lake, concluding at Rolling Prairie Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest.

Donations in Gary's memory should be made to Saugany Lake Conservation Club, which is located at 5555 E. C.R. 800N, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.