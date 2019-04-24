HAMILTON - Gary W. Stantz, 69 years, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

Gary was born Aug. 28, 1949, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Glennis and Yvonne (Chase) Stantz. He was a 1968 graduate of Tinora High School, Defiance, Ohio. Gary served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, receiving a Purple Heart for injuries received during his tour in Vietnam.

He married Therese Evans on June 22, 1986, in Allen County, Indiana. Gary worked at several body shops in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. He was also known for his custom paint jobs on automobiles and Corvette customization. Gary started his own business, GFS Manufacturing, working with sheet metal. When Gary and Therese moved to Hamilton, Gary remained involved in metal fabrication.

Gary was a member of the Auburn American Legion Post 97 and Angola VFW Post 7205. He was known for playing in high school rock bands. He had a passion for music, once co-owning a music store in Auburn, and DJing in the greater northeast Indiana region. In his free time, Gary enjoyed lake life and playing his guitar.

Surviving is his wife of 32 years, Therese Stantz of Hamilton; three sisters, Gwen (Paul) Reuben of Turlock, California, Karen Figy of Melbourne, Florida, and Gina (Gilbert) Montez of Sherwood, Ohio; brother-in-law, Robert (Mary) Evans of Defiance, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, in Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana, with Pastor George Alley officiating. Military rites will be accorded by Auburn American Legion Post 97. There will not be any visitation. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 S. Clark St., Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at oberlinturnbull.com.